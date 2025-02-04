New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): With less than 24 hours left for the Delhi Assembly elections, police has implemented intensive checks around the city.

Special Crime Branch's Special CP Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that 14 proclaimed offenders had been caught and 25 FIRs had been registered in connection with the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Also Read | Kolhapur: Boy Steals Gun From Retired Police Officer's House, Fires Shots in Air in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Srivastava said that the preparation for the elections had been underway before the MCC was implemented.

"We have caught 14 proclaimed offenders...we have registered 25 FIRs in connection with the violation of MCC...in the last 24 hours, we have arrested 340 people under various sections of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita)..." he said addressing the media.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Takes Veiled Dig at Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi Model, Says Used Money To Build India, Not 'Sheeshmahal' (Watch Video).

"Preparations for elections have been underway even before Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was implemented...today, all election parties are going to their respective polling booths with polling equipment..." he further stated.

The Special CP also said that 278 people had been arrested for consuming liquor in public places, Rs 12,58,000 had been seized and seven illegal arms had been recovered.

"We have arrested 278 people for consuming liquor in public places and during this, we seized Rs 12,58,000 cash and recovered seven illegal arms in the last 24 hours... nine people have been arrested in connection with this. In the last 24 hours, we have seized 1,835 liters of liquor and registered 27 FIRs and arrested 28 people..." he stated.

Earlier on Monday evening, the security forces conducted a flag march in the Govidnpuri area.

Similarly, a flag march was conducted in the Hauz Rani area as the national capital gears up for the elections.

"As there are less than 48 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, South district has increased its security. We have started intensive checking. We have conducted route marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas," DCP Chauhan told ANI.

The Delhi Assembly election will be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting to happen on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)