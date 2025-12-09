New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Patiala House Court granted bail to nine accused in the India Gate protest case on Tuesday. The court also rejected one bail application. These accused persons were arrested by the police in a case lodged at the Kartavya Path Police Station.

Delhi Police has alleged that the accused persons participated in a protest and during the protest, slogans were raised in support of Maoist Madvi Hidma.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Aridaman Singh Cheema granted bail to Aatreya Chaudhary, Prakash Kumar Gupta, Vishnu Tiwari, Shreshth Mukund, Banka Akash, Ahan Arun Upadhyay, Satyam Yadav and Samir Fayis.

The court has rejected the bail plea of Shri Ilakiya. While granting bail, the Court imposed conditions including furnishing a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety bond in the like amount by each accused person.

The court noted in the order that perusal of the record reveals that the CCTV footage and video clips of the incident/protest are already available to the investigating agency. The mobile phones of the accused have been seized by the police.

"Nothing has been discovered against the accused qua the membership of Radical Organisations related to Naxalites," JMFC Cheema said in the order passed on December 9.

The court also said that no purpose shall be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody. The concerns regarding his absconding or tampering with evidence can be addressed by imposing reasonable conditions.

Advocate Jitender Singh Bhasin, Advocate Rashmi Priya, Nishan Shokeen, Sushant Mukund, Deepak Kalra, Subhash Chandran, Advocate Krishna L R, Advocate Amit Kumar and Manoj Singh appeared for the accused persons.

It was argued that the accused persons had no connection to a radical organisation.

While opposing the bail applications, the prosecution stated that the offence is serious in nature. It was further stated that no relevancy of bail in other matters as parity is no ground for bail in the present matter.

The prosecution further stated that protesting for Naxalite Hidma and even sitting in such a protest make them culpable. There is no relationship between the environment and Naxalite Madvi Hidma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)