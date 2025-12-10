Surat, December 10: A massive fire broke out at Raj Textile Market in Surat on Wednesday. At least 22 fire tenders reached the spot to control the blaze after receiving information. Basant Parik, Chief Fire Officer, Surat, stated that the Fire Control Room received the information at 7:14 am, after which fire tenders from the three nearest locations were sent to the location to control the situation.

"We got a call in the Fire Control room at 7:14 am, after which we sent the fire tenders from the three nearest fire stations...Dumbhal Fire Station, Dindoli Fire Station, and Man Darwaja Fire Station...When the fire officials reached the location of the incident, they noticed that the entire market building was covered under dense smoke..." he said. He further stated that around 20 to 22 fire tenders reached the spot as the fire was massive. The third, fifth, and top floor was engulfed in flames. The firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to enter the building because of the intensity of the smoke. Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks out in Visakhapatnam, No Casualities Reported.

"There were flames on the third, fifth, and top floors of the building...The brigade was declared as the fire was severe...Around 20-22 fire tenders have reached the spot...The firefighters used breathing apparatus as the smoke was too much, and controlled the fire..." he said. "Blaze on the third and fifth floors are completely neutralised...Now the situation is under control..." he added. The Chief Fire Officer highlighted that there are over 100 firefighters working to control the fire in the building. The cooling procedure is completed on the third and fifth floors. However, it is still underway on the top floor as the storage room there is still burning. Mumbai: Fire Breaks out in a Warehouse in Nagpada Area.

"There is still fire in the storage room on the top floor, it is difficult to go in there as there is a lot of material there...Cooling process is completed on the third and fifth floor and is underway on top floor...It may take some time, but there is nothing to worry about...There are around 100 to 125 firefighters working against the fire right now..." he stated. Further details are awaited.

