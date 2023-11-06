New Delhi, November 6: The Spear corps warriors of the Indian Army successfully fired the New Generation Rocket and Turret ammunition from Rudra- The First Indigenous Attack Helicopter, Indian Army said on Sunday. "Spearcorps warriors, #IndianArmy, fired the New Generation Rocket & Turret ammunition from #Rudra- The First Indigenous Attack Helicopter. The efficacy of the platform augments the strike capability & lethality in mountains. Corps Commander complimented the #Aviators on their professionalism and operational preparedness," read a statement from Spear corps on social media platform 'X'. Indian Army Receives Patent For Indigenously Developed AI-Driven Accident Prevention System.

Last year, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) had conducted two successful tests of the HELINA missile within a period of 24 hours. The HELINA missile was tested by launching it from the newly-acquired Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). The HELINA missile was tested at a higher altitude and range. Indian Army Adds New Weapons, Equipment in Eastern Ladakh for Operations in Region To Tackle Emergency Situation (Watch Video).

Rudra Helicopter Fires New Rocket and Turret Ammo

#Spearcorps warriors, #IndianArmy, fired the New Generation Rocket & Turret ammunition from #Rudra- The First Indigenous Attack Helicopter. The efficacy of the platform augments the strike capability & lethality in mountains. Corps Commander complimented the #Aviators on their… pic.twitter.com/VcQAtCeIZA — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) November 5, 2023

Earlier a week ago, the Indian Army had successfully carried out the inaugural firing of 70mm rocket and 20mm turret guns of light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)