Bhopal, May 20 (PTI) A 15-day-old girl and a woman, whose age according to her Aadhaar card is 104 years, defeated coronavirus in different districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

The baby was admitted to a Bhopal-based hospital, while the centenarian was undergoing treatment at a facility in Sagar district, they said.

However, the baby's mother, who was also coronavirus positive, did not survive.

"The baby was yet to be born when her coronavirus positive mother, a resident of Allahabad, was admitted to the People's Medical College here designated by the government for COVID-19 treatment," Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang told reporters.

"Although the child's mother could not be saved post- delivery as she was suffering from severe pneumonia and her CT score was 23, the hospital staff managed to save her daughter, who also tested positive for coronavirus post-birth," he said.

The baby received treatment from a dedicated team of doctors and paramedical staff and she was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after testing negative for the infection, the minister added.

"The child went home today and it is a major achievement for the state as well as the health care personnel working day and night during pandemic and providing treatment not just to the people of Madhya Pradesh, but also of other states," he added.

Meanwhile, the elderly woman defeated the infection after undergoing treatment at a charitable hospital in Sagar.

Sundar Bai Jain of Bina town was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Bhagyodaya Charitable Trust Hospital for the last 10 days.

According to her Aadhaar card, her year of birth is 1917.

"Initially, we thought that it was a serious case, but once the treatment started, she responded well with her mental and physical strength and defeated the virus even at this age," Dr Sourabh Jain, who treated her, told PTI.

From the fifth day onwards, she started talking freely and for the last three days she kept asking us to let her go home, he said.

She was finally discharged on Thursday after testing negative for the infection.

