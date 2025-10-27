New Delhi, October 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his gratitude to the Infantry personnel for their unwavering courage and dedication, thanking them on the occasion of Infantry Day. Posting on his X, PM Modi said, "On Infantry Day, we honour the unwavering bravery and dedication of the Infantry. Their commitment to safeguarding our nation stands as a beacon of strength and sacrifice. Each soldier embodies the highest ideals of valour and service, inspiring every Indian."

The Indian Army today commemorated Infantry Day, also known as Shaurya Diwas, with a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, paying tribute to the valour, sacrifice and indomitable spirit of the Infantry. Infantry Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Valour, Supreme Sacrifice of Soldiers on Shaurya Diwas.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, laid a wreath at the Amar Chakra of the National War Memorial, honouring the courage and supreme sacrifice of Infantry soldiers, who laid down their lives in the service of the Nation. The ceremony was attended by senior Army officers, serving personnel, veterans and families of the Bravehearts.

Three decorated war veterans, Major Ashish Sonal, Vir Chakra (Retired), a veteran of Operation PAWAN (1990); Subedar Major & Honorary Captain Kunwar Singh, Vir Chakra (Retired), who took part in Operation MEGHDOOT (1989); and Lance Naik Amrit, Vir Chakra (Retired), a participant of Operation CACTUS LILY (1971), also laid wreaths on behalf of Infantry veterans, reaffirming the enduring legacy of gallantry and selfless service. Police Commemoration Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Bravery of Police Personnel, Says ‘Their Steadfast Dedication Keeps Our Nation and People Safe’.

As part of the nationwide celebrations, several events were organised to mark this historic occasion. These included the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Memorial Seminar at Lucknow, the Shauryaveer Run and the Felicitation of Veer Naris at Delhi Cantonment. An 'Infantry Magazine' highlighting the Infantry's multi-dimensional capability development and chronicling heroic sagas was also released on the sidelines of the event.

Observed on 27 October every year, Infantry Day holds a special place in the Nation's history. On this day in 1947, Infantrymen of the Indian Army were the first troops to land at Srinagar airport. The subsequent operations by these troops are an act of extraordinary courage that repelled the Pakistan-backed tribal invasion and safeguarded India's territorial integrity. The occasion stands as a lasting reminder of the Infantry's steadfast dedication and unmatched valour in defending the Nation's sovereignty.

