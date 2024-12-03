Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police announced in a statement that two female 'terror associates' have been detained in Udhampur district under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The statement read, "District Police Udhampur has detained two female terror associates (OGWs) under the Public Safety Act (PSA). They have been identified as Maryama Begum, a resident of Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, a resident of Rai Chak, Basantgarh. These individuals were assessed to pose a significant threat to the safety and security of the state."

Also Read | Budaun Shamsi Shahi Jama Masjid Dispute: Court Asks Muslim Side To Complete Arguments on December 10.

The detained individuals were reportedly involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups and acting as guides or facilitators for terrorist organisations. "Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquillity," the statement further said.

To prevent further activities detrimental to the state's security, both women were ordered to be detained under the PSA, it added.

Also Read | Wildlife Trafficking Busted: 3 Arrested With Suspected Chital Meat in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the terrorist killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in the Srinagar district has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat. Police confirmed that Bhat was involved in civilian killings at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the ongoing operation, one #terrorist has been killed and identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A)," Kashmir Zone Police announced in a recent update on its social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The police added, "The said terrorist was involved in civilian killings at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks. The operation continues in the upper reaches of Dachigam by J&K Police, along with joint parties of RR and security forces. Further details will follow."

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps also shared an update, stating, "OP DACHHIGAM: One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation in the upper reaches of Dachigam Forest, Srinagar. The search operation is in progress."

Earlier on Tuesday, the police reported that joint parties of security forces had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest following specific intelligence input. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)