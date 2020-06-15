India News | J-K: Terrorists Give Slip to Security Forces in Kulgam

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kulgam Police along with 34 RR and 18 Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the orchards between villages Nillow and Arrew after the information of the presence of terrorists here.

However, the terrorist managed to escape.

Their belongings including beddings, clothes, medicines and food items were recovered.

A case under the relevant law has been registered in this regard and recovered materials have been seized by the police and taken into the record for the course of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

