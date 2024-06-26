Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for pilgrims at the Chandanwari Base Camp ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra which begins on June 29, an official said.

The Lt Governor interacted with the officers and service providers and took stock of the security arrangements and facilities, including food and lodging, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, power and water supply, he said.

Sinha is closely monitoring the yatra arrangements and taking first-hand appraisal of the preparedness of the administration, the shrine board, police and security forces, he said.

