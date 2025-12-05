Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a narco-terror module operating in the region, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Police have also seized three pistols, including an automatic pistol, during the investigation.

Superintendent of Police (South Jammu) Ajay Sharma said that the operation began with the arrest of two individuals, from whom an initial recovery of 3 kg and 260 grams of heroin was made.

A case was subsequently registered at the Gandhinagar Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"So far, we have arrested six individuals, and one accused is absconding," the SP said.

The total recovery of heroin has now reached approximately 5 kg and 950 grams.

"The international value of the seized contraband is around Rs 15 crore. There is a clear link that it came from our Western adversary, and they are using it as a tool," Sharma added.

Further investigation is underway to trace the network and apprehend the absconding accused. (ANI)

