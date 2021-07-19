Aizawl, Jul 19 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha MP Kambhampati Hari Babu was on Monday sworn in as the 22nd governor of Mizoram, succeeding PS Sreedharan Pillai who moved to Goa.

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Michael Zothankhuma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Babu.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his cabinet colleagues, and top officials of the state administration were present at the function.

COVID-19 protocols were observed in the oath-taking ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan, an official said.

The 68-year-old was a former member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

He became the president of Andhra Pradesh state BJP in 2014 and was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Vishakhapatnam in the same year.

Prior to his appointment as the governor of Mizoram, he held an important position in the party as BJP national executive member.

Babu completed B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering from Andhra University and obtained a master degree and doctorate in electrical and control systems from the same institute.

