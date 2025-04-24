Chamarajanagara (Karnataka), Apr 24 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved projects and developmental works worth Rs 3,647.62 crore to be taken up in the Mysuru division districts.

The cabinet also adopted a resolution condemning the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid tributes to the deceased. It also offered obituaries to Pope Francis, who passed away recently.

Providing land for an international-level cricket stadium in Mysuru; Cauvery aarti, modelled on Varanasi's Ganga aarti at Srirangapatna in Mandya district; and development of the tomb of Krishnadevaraya—the ruler of the Vijayanagara empire—at Anegundi were among the major decisions taken by the cabinet.

The cabinet meeting was held at Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. It was the first such meeting in the district since its formation 28 years ago, official sources said.

"The meeting at Chamarajanagar in the Mysuru division is part of the government's decision to hold cabinet meetings in all four divisions. A meeting has already been held in the Kalaburagi division, and in the days ahead, meetings will be held in the Belagavi and Bengaluru divisions at Vijayapura and Nandi Hills, respectively," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "With respect to the Mysuru division, 78 subjects were discussed and decided upon by the cabinet. Approval was given to projects or works worth about Rs 3,647.62 crore."

"Works worth Rs 3,647.62 crore were cleared in a single cabinet meeting, while the opposition is criticising the government, alleging that it has no money. They are lying for the sake of politics, claiming we are spending money only on guarantee schemes. If the government had no money, could we have cleared such a big amount of work in one cabinet?" he asked.

Siddaramaiah said the cabinet has given clearance for providing land for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Ilavala, Mysuru taluk, by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Approvals were also given to projects from the PWD, Major and Medium Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Energy, Health, Rural Development, and Tribal Development departments. Works worth Rs 1,787 crore were cleared from the Major, Medium, and Minor Irrigation departments.

For four projects related to the development of Scheduled Tribe colonies, Rs 203 crore has been allocated, he added.

Aimed at preventing man-animal conflict in Chamarajanagar district, the cabinet approved an allocation of Rs 210 crore, Siddaramaiah said.

This includes administrative approval for the establishment of a "Wild-Elephant Soft Release Centre" in Bhadra Tiger Reserve to mitigate human-elephant conflict at a cost of Rs 53.20 crore, and measures to prevent man-animal conflict in the Chamarajanagar Circle at an estimated cost of Rs 157 crore, official sources said.

For drinking water projects in the Mysuru division, Rs 315 crore has been allocated, the CM said.

To boost health infrastructure in the region, Rs 228 crore has been allocated. The existing hospital in Kollegal is being upgraded to a district hospital, as the district headquarters town of Chamarajanagar already has a medical college and hospital. "It will be a 250-bedded hospital," he said.

In Hanur, a newly formed taluk, a taluk bhavan will be built, and a 50-bedded hospital will also be established there. He further said Rs 300 crore is being given to the Tourism department. To extend the runway at Mysuru airport, land is being acquired and provided at a cost of Rs 101 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said approval has been given for the "white topping" of roads in Mysuru, similar to what was done in Bengaluru. The government has approved Rs 391 crore for the same, and the roads will have a durability of about 30 years.

He said Rs 92 crore will be spent on the Cauvery aarti, modelled on Varanasi's Ganga aarti, at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, as announced earlier. "It may start with Dasara. It is being planned by the Tourism, Irrigation, and Endowment Departments."

Shivakumar said the meeting at Chamarajanagar was aimed at removing the backward tag associated with the district.

