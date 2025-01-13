Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 12 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said he has asked the Vokkaliga Sangha officials to postpone the meeting on caste census.

"I have told the Vokkaliga Sangha officials to postpone the meeting as it would create unnecessary confusion. I also told them that I would talk to the seer of Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt about it," he said while speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

He said that he did not hold any meetings with the Vokkaliga Sangha officials.

"I have not held any meetings and there is no need for that. They had planned a separate meeting on caste census today and I had informed them I would not participate in that. They have told me that the meeting would be postponed," he said.

Vokkaliga leaders met DCM Shivakumar on Sunday.

"The Vokkaliga Sangha office bearers had met me after an internal reconciliation. I have warned them that an administrator would be appointed for the Sangha if they continue to fight among themselves. They have promised to work together," he added.

The caste census report in Congress-ruled Karnataka was submitted to the government in February 2024 by the Jayaprakash Hegde committee which is yet to be tabled and discussed in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Reacting to Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti's letter to the Home Minister about transferring the case pertaining to CT Ravi abusing Lakshmi Hebbalkar, he said the Home Minister would respond to it.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar, who alleged that Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council. The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on December 21. He asked for government support, claiming that he still faces a life threat and demanded a judicial inquiry. (ANI)

