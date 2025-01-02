Fire services extinguishing fire at cashew orchard in Kannur (Photo/ANI)

Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cashew orchard near Chinmaya Vidyalaya school Kurumathur area of Kannur district, said officials on Thursday.

Upon receiving information about the fire, fire services arrived at the spot and extinguished the fire.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: As Preparation for Grand Festival Gains Momentum, Prayagraj Directs Food Stalls To Maintain Hygiene on Railway Station, To Display Rates and Name Plates.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Contractor Suicide Row: BJP Sends Sachin Panchal's Death Note to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi; Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Says 'Party Set for Humiliation'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)