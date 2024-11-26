Thrissur (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Five people were killed near Nattika in Thrissur after a lorry ran over them while they were sleeping on the roadside, police said on Tuesday.

According to Nattika Police, the critically injured were shifted to hospital immediately.

More updates on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

