Cognition AI, known for introducing the world's first AI software engineer, Devin, has launched its second-generation mode, Devin 2. The latest version of AI software engineer, Devin 2, comes with Agent Native IDE (Integrated Development Environment) experience for those working with the tool. The Devin 2 users can sign up for parallel Devins, each equipped with its interactive IDE based on the cloud. Cognition AI offers features like Devin Search, Devin Wiki and Interactive Planning. Devin 2 is available at USD 20 per month. Gemini New Feature Update: Google Confirms Camera Feature With Real-Time Translation, Object Description and Online Product Information Coming Soon to More Users.

Cognition AI Launched Devin 2 AI Software Engineer

Introducing Devin 2.0: a new agent-native IDE experience. Generally available today starting at $20. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/0DWrVwmpJn — Cognition (@cognition_labs) April 3, 2025

