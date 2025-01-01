Sangrur (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Following the alleged death by suicide of a Dalit girl in Loharu, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Digvijay Chautala said that a proper investigation should be carried out and the culprits should be brought to justice.

Digvijay Chautala said, "Instead of blaming each other a proper investigation should be carried out and the culprits should be brought to justice."

BJP MP Subhash Barala assured that the persons responsible for the death of the girl would be punished.

Subhash Barala said, "It is unfortunate when a daughter has to commit suicide due to non-payment of fees. The people of the educational institutions should work with more sensitivity. It should be their responsibility to look after their students. As per the information, the educational institute belongs to influential people from Congress. There should be an investigation under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini and those responsible will be punished."

Bhiwani DSP Dalip Kumar said that there is no pressure on the Police, and an unbiased probe will be conducted.

Bhiwani DSP Dalip Kumar said, "On 25th December, a girl committed suicide. In this regard, Panchnama was done. The girl's father levelled allegations that his daughter was not allowed to take exams and a man named Rahul and his father, Hanuman used to trouble her. Rahul has been arrested and is being questioned. Right before the girl's death, there was a conversation between the girl and Rahul. There is no pressure on the Police, and an unbiased probe will be conducted. Further investigation is underway."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party after a Dalit girl died by suicide after she was allegedly pressurised by the college authorities over "unpaid college fee" in Haryana.

Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Bedi alleged that the college was run by a Congress politician in Fartia Bhima village under the Loharu assembly constituency in the Bhiwani district of the state.

Bedi stated that the director of the college, where the girl studied, was a relative of the Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia. He said that Fartia won elections after running "propaganda" that fees won't be taken from SC students and their transport services will be waived.

Speaking to ANI, Krishan Bedi said, "In a college run by a Congress politician in village Fartia Bhima under Loharu constituency, a girl from the Dalit community committed suicide because the Director's son Rahul and daughter, and the Principal pressurised the girl to have physical relations with Rahul to get her college fee waived. She was so distressed that she took her life."

The Minister further accused Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala for "hiding" these facts and changing the angle of the issue.

Referring to the tweets of Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala where they slammed the BJP-led Haryana government for the incident and Surjewala called the incident "shameful", the minister claimed that both Congress leaders have tried to change the angle of the issue.

He further demanded the Congress leaders to take down their social media posts and apologise.

Bedi said, "Two politicians from Congress hid these facts and instead tweeted that the Haryana government is trying to hide the case of a Dalit girl's suicide due to her inability to pay college fees. The truth is that Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia, a relative of the college's Director, won the Haryana assembly elections after running propaganda that he would not take fees from SC students and give free transport services."

"Selja Kumari and Randeep Singh Surjewala should have demanded the arrest of the culprits instead of tweeting... They don't remember the time when under Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government, a Dalit girl and her grandfather from Mirchpur were burned alive in broad daylight... Both Selja and Surjewala should take their tweets down and apologise..." he added.

Speaking on the incident, Haryana Minister Anil Vij lashed out at the opposition Congress, saying that they need to understand the whole situation as the deceased girl had "levelled allegations" against a relative of a Congress MLA.

Furthermore, Vij asserted that the government will ensure that she gets justice.

Anil Vij said, "The Opposition always does politics...The deceased girl had levelled allegations against a relative of a Congress MLA. Congress needs to understand the whole situation...We will ensure she gets justice." (ANI)

