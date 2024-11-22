Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the state's most hi-tech Gaushala going to be constructed in Bhopal on Saturday, according to a release of the state government.

The Gaushala will be built in about 25 acres in Barkhedi Dob, which is around 20 kilometres away from the district headquarters, worth Rs 10 crores. The Gaushala will be equipped with various necessary resources, including CCTV cameras which are necessary for security purposes, stated the release.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art conveyor belt system will also be installed in the Gaushala for the supply of green fodder, straw and animal feeds. The capacity of the cowshed will be up to 10,000 cows and a medical ward will also be built in the high-tech Gaushala for the treatment of the cows, it added.

"In the first phase, a plan has been made to build an area with a capacity of 2000 cows. Besides, a unit will be set up in the cow shelter to prepare organic manure and other materials from cow dung and its urine. The manure prepared from the unit will be taken in use as well as it will be sold in the market," the release read.

It further stated that along with the state capital, a similar high-tech cowshed has been planned to be built in some other cities in the state in the future.

Apart from this, the state government is also planning to build nine cow sanctuaries across the state for the protection of cows. In these sanctuaries, stray cattle as well as cows which do not yield milk will be kept, the release added. (ANI)

