Fire breaks out in Tibrewala Complex in Jabalpur. (Photo/ANI)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Tibrewala Complex in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Sunday.

The incident happened near the Karamchand Chowk in Tibrewala Complex.

Visuals showed thick plumes of smoke billowing out from the top floor of the complex.

Several fire tenders reached the spot and working to extinguish the fire.

Further details are awaited from the case. (ANI)

