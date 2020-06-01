India News | Maha: 12 Test Positive, Amravati COVID-19 Count Reaches 230

Amravati (Maha), Jun 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra reached 230 on Monday after 12 people tested positive for novel coronavirus, including ten from the city's containment zones, an official said.

The two other cases were from Shikshak Colony and Kakda village, both new areas on the COVID-19 map here, he added.

"Of the 12 cases, three were from local hotspot Masanganj, which now has 35 cases, the highest for a single area in the district," the official informed.

The number of active cases in Amravati stands at 87.

