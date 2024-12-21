Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Ahead of Maha Kumbh, one of the largest gatherings of Sanatan faith devotees, hundreds of organisations are gearing up to serve free meals to millions of pilgrims as an act of religious merit.

These organisations will host 'bhandaras' (community feasts) throughout the sprawling fairground, offering free meals to all devotees. While some have already started their services, others are set to launch them soon.

According to Vijay Vishwas Pant, Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, the Maha Kumbh in Janaurt is expected to see the participation of 8,000 to 10,000 organisations, among which hundreds will host free meals through bhandaras and langars.

Prominent groups like Akshaya Patra, ISKCON, and Om Namah Shivaya are known for feeding large numbers of devotees during the event, he said.

Pant also mentioned that the mela administration has arranged for government ration shops to provide food supplies at subsidized rates for pilgrims.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional District Magistrate (Kumbh), noted the special significance of bathing and donations during Kumbh, Maha Kumbh, and Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

He highlighted that during these events, hundreds of organisations step forward to arrange free meals for millions of pilgrims.

"In addition to the mela grounds, these community feasts extend to major intersections, street corners, and alleys of the city. Estimating their exact numbers is difficult as many local residents, along with organisations, actively participate," Chaturvedi said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Panchterah Tyagi (Santosh Das Ji Maharaj) has already started serving meals at a bhandara near the Digambar Akhara since December 1.

Mahant Gopal Das said, "From now until the end of the Mahakumbh, everyone visiting us will be served free meals."

Similarly, the Juna Akhara's food service in Sector 20 will begin on December 25. Shri Hinglaj Math's Mritunjay Puri Maharaj informed that their bhandara will operate daily from 8 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The national secretary of Awahan Akhara, Mahant Satyagiri, confirmed that their bhandara is already operational and will continue throughout the Mahakumbh.

"All pilgrims here will receive free and fulfilling meals," he assured.

Other organisations, such as the Raghuwansh Seva Sankalp Trust from Ayodhya, are also setting up bhandaras.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi Maharaj of Ram Vaidehi Temple stated, "Our bhandara will operate 24 hours a day, as per divine will."

The Maa Rewa Foundation from Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, is also planning a 24-hour bhandara, titled "Ananya Anna Kshetra." It will serve prasad to pilgrims throughout the 45-day event.

