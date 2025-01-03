Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): The curfew imposed in Paladhi village in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district has been lifted as peace was restored there after a clash between two groups on Tuesday night, said officials.

"On the night of December 31, 2024, at around 11 pm, there was a road rage incident in Paladhi village. About 100 to 150 people gathered and things spiralled out. At least 20 to 25 people set a few shops and 12 vehicles on fire... Police were deployed and peace was restored," SP Maheswar Reddy told ANI.

The police officer said two FIRs were registered in connection with the incident, adding that 7 accused were arrested on the same day of the violent incident.

"After the analysis of CCTV footage, eight more persons were identified and they are absconding," he added.

Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad said that the administration acted immediately and ensured that the damage was minimal.

"Some people were arrested and CCTV footage was examined. All evidence was collected... We contacted the villagers and they agreed that such an incident should not have happened... Restrictions under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code (BNSS) have been lifted," Prasad told ANI.

A curfew had been imposed in the village immediately after the incident.

NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad had held Minister Gulab Rao Patil "responsible" for the chaos, alleging a political background to the violence.

"That also has a political background. Minister Gulab Rao Patil is responsible for that chaos," Awhad had said. (ANI)

