Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has signed 54 MoUs of Rs 15.70 lakh crore including one involving over Rs 3 lakh crore with Reliance Industries at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The agreement with RIL will potentially generate 3 lakh jobs, according to the government.

These agreements were signed over the last two days, the government stated on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading the state delegation, comprising Industries Minister Uday Samant and top bureaucrats.

The statement said another investment will be from Amazon which will invest Rs 71,795 crore in data centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and generate 83,100 jobs.

In a post on X, the CMO Maharashtra said the government and Reliance Industries inked an MoU of Rs 3,05,000 crore which will generate 3,00,000 jobs.

This investment will span sectors ranging from petrochemicals, polyester, renewable energy, and green hydrogen to industrial area development, retail, data centres and telecommunication, hospitality and real estate.

"Massive step for Maharashtra! MoU worth Rs 3,05,000 crore with Reliance Industries, will create about 3,00,000 job opportunities'¦ Thank you so much, Shri Anant Ambani and Reliance Industries!" the CMO stated.

MoUs were also signed in the textile, steel and metals, electronics, infrastructure, and defence sectors.

The CMO on X said the state government signed an agreement of Rs 42,535 crore with Vardhaan Lithium in the electronics sector which will create 5,000 jobs.

It further said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Government of Maharashtra have inked a MoU with Blackstone which will invest Rs 43,000 crore in the infrastructure sector.

The state government signed a MoU with Indorama, which will invest Rs 31,200 crore. This investment in the textile sector will generate 4,000 jobs.

A MoU with L&T Defence will see an investment of Rs 10,000 crore in Talegaon and generate 2,500 jobs. Similarly, an agreement with Renaissance Solar & Electronic Materials will see an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in green energy and generate 1,300 jobs.

The CMO said an MoU was also inked between the state government and Greta Energy which will see an investment of Rs 10,319 crore in Chandrapur and generate 7,000 jobs.

Fadnavis met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair during the World Economic Forum. The discussion focused on energy and public transportation.

In addition, Fadnavis also met Hyundai Motors' Executive Vice President Bum Kim, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, President of DP World, along with Rizwan Somar, the Managing Director and CEO of DP World India. They discussed potential cooperation in Maharashtra in sectors like industrial parks and logistics.

Fadnavis and the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Ville Tavio, explored the prospects of doing a Magnetic Maharashtra roadshow in Finland and discussed key investment opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen and the chemical and fertiliser sectors.

The chief minister met Lonza Group Chief Information Officer Jerzy Janeczko at the WEF in Davos. Lonza Group is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organisations.

