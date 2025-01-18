Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): The School of Artillery, Devlali, is set to conduct the annual firepower exercise, Topchi, at Devlali Field Firing Ranges on 18 and 21 January 2025. The exercise promises to showcase the unmatched prowess and technological advancements of modern artillery systems, offering a unique glimpse into the employment of artillery in envisaged battlefield operations, said a press release from the defence wing.

Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, Commandant School of Artillery, serving officers, members of the civil administration, cadets and officers from other prestigious training academies will be witnessing the exercise, the release added.

Key highlights of Exercise TOPCHI include an integrated firepower display involving guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets. The display of cutting-edge surveillance technologies in action, emphasising real-time battlefield awareness, will also be a major highlight. It will also showcase India's strides toward indigenisation in defence manufacturing, the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release mentioned.

The Firepower Exercise is a unique opportunity for the public, defence enthusiasts and media to witness the lethal precision, power and coordination of India's artillery forces. It is expected to draw widespread attention and inspire pride in the nation's defence capabilities, the release stated.

The final rehearsal for the Firepower Demonstration--Exercise Topchi was conducted on 18 Jan 2025 at the School of Artillery, Nashik. The event, attended by senior military officials, showcased the precision and lethality of modern artillery systems in action, ensuring seamless execution for the main demonstration on 21 Jan 2025, the release added. (ANI)

