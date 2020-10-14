Hathras, October 14: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative here and the accused has been arrested, police said. Ruchi Gupta, Circle Officer said, "An information was received in police station Sasni that a four-year-old girl was raped by her own cousin who resides in her neighbourhood in Bhootpura."

"The accused has been arrested. A case has been registered in relevant sections, the Circle Officer said.

