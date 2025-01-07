New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) A 36-year-old man from Nepal, accused of stabbing his wife's suspected lover in Delhi, was arrested following a cross-border search, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mustafa, was apprehended in Delhi on Sunday when he returned to check if the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the accused, who had been working in Kuwait, reportedly received a divorce request from his wife and discovered her alleged relationship with a factory colleague.

"The accused was continuously following daily routine of his wife and the man. On November 23, the accused repeatedly stabbed the 32-year-old man near his Mukundpur residence.

"After the attack, he fled to the Nepal border, frequently changing phone numbers to evade capture," a senior police officer said.

According to the police, teams were sent to the Nepal border and more information was collected about the accused.

"Our team got to know that the accused will be in Delhi to attack the victim again. The victim, who was critically injured, has recovered significantly but remains under medical observation.

Mustafa was arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area on Sunday," said the officer.

The police said the accused was arrested for attempt to murder charge and further investigation is underway.

