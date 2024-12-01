Aizawl, Dec 1 (PTI) A man was arrested with six 12 bore single barrel rifles in Mizoram's Serchhip district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off about the smuggling of weapons, Assam Rifles and state police set up a check post on November 29 and intercepted a vehicle, it said.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of the rifles, it added.

