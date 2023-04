Kedarnath, April 23: In a tragic incident, a man was killed after being hit by the rotor blades of a helicopter in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath on Sunday, officials said. According to the police, the deceased was an officer at the company which operates the helicopter in Kedarnath Dham. Uttarakhand Accident: One Killed, 31 Injured as Car Ploughs Into Wedding Procession in Haridwar (Disturbing Video).

The incident happened at a helipad of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd (GMVN), a government of Uttarakhand enterprise, at around 2.15 pm on Sunday. The officers had gone to take stock of the travel arrangements. "The man came in the range of the rotor blades of a helicopter. He died on the spot," Rudraprayag SP Visakha Ashok told ANI. Baisakhi 2023: Seven Killed, 10 Injured After Truck Runs Over Pilgrims in Hoshiarpur.

Further details on the matter are awaited. The accident occurred a day after the Char Dham Yatra began on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday.

