Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) A 27-year-old man, who is a Youth Congress activist from Hyderabad, died in a road accident in the United States, a party leader said here on Thursday.

The mishap took place about 500 kms away from Chicago on January 28 night (Indian time).

Also Read | Manoj Kumar Ram Attacked: Bihar Congress MP Injured After Unidentified Men Attack Him Over Land Dispute in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

The family members of Mohammed Wajid on January 29 morning received information about the accident, Congress leader and ex-city corporator Shaik Shareef told PTI.

The family members have now left for the US, he said.

Also Read | 'India World's Go-To Launch Pad': PM Narendra Modi Shares 3 Infographics Showing Record Number of Foreign Satellites Launched From Country in a Decade.

Wajid had gone to America about six years ago for higher studies and also took up a part-time job. His brother also lives in the US.

Wajid, who was active in the Youth Congress in Hyderabad, was part of the NRI Minority Congress Committee in the US.

He had reportedly met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the latter's visit to America, Shareef added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)