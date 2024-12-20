Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu) Dec 20 (PTI) A 35-year-old man who brutally murdered his wife was arrested when he attempted to dispose of her chopped body parts, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Marimuthu, residing at Palkulam in Anjugramam near here, hacked his wife to death on Thursday night, cut the body into pieces, and stuffed them into three bags to be disposed of, a police official said. As he stepped out of his rented house, a few dogs smelt the blood oozing from the bags and barked.

Marimuthu's neighbours became suspicious and confronted him. Their suspicion turned into shock when they found a woman's chopped body part in one of the bags being carried by Marimuthu. Immediately, they alerted the Anjugramam police who seized the bags containing the body parts of the woman later identified as Marimuthu's wife, and sent them to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital.

Marimuthu, who was arrested had confessed to committing the crime following a quarrel with his wife whose fidelity he suspected, police said.

