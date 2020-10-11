Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): A man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office was shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city, the police said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been revealed by the police.

Also Read | Hathras Rape Case: Victim’s Family to Appear Before Allahabad High Court on October 12.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)