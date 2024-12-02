India News | Manipur: Assam Rifles Undertakes Area Domination, Sanitization Operations in Jiribam

In an ongoing effort to ensure peace, stability, and security in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles conducted extensive area domination and sanitization operations on Sunday.

Agency News ANI| Dec 02, 2024 11:34 PM IST
India News | Manipur: Assam Rifles Undertakes Area Domination, Sanitization Operations in Jiribam
Assam Rifles undertakes area domination and santitation operation in Jiribam (Photo/Assam Rifles)

Jiribam (Manipur) [India], December 2 (ANI): In an ongoing effort to ensure peace, stability, and security in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles conducted extensive area domination and sanitization operations on Sunday, officials said.

According to a release, the operations aimed to neutralize threats, enhance vigilance, and ensure the safety of local communities amidst prevailing tensions in the region.

The operation covered a wide expanse of the district, including areas such as Jiribam District Hospital, Uchathol, Kamrangkha Khasi Village, Phaitol, Kalinagar, Jiri Circle, Dibong, Kadamtala, Champanagar, Ningthembum, Nungchapi, Moljol, Seijang, Mongbung Meitei, Mongbung Kuki, Zairawn, Jairolpokpi, Lalpani, Ningshinkhun, Borobekra, Gaukhal, Choto Bekera, Gilgil, and Jirimukh. Additionally, regular patrolling was carried out along the NH-37 corridor to prevent any untoward incidents, the release stated.

The presence of Assam Rifles in these areas provided reassurance to the local populace, encouraging them to return to normalcy and fostering trust between the community and security forces. Local leaders and residents expressed their gratitude for the proactive measures undertaken to safeguard their lives and livelihoods, the release stated. (ANI)

