India News | Manipur: Assam Rifles Undertakes Area Domination, Sanitization Operations in Jiribam

Jiribam (Manipur) [India], December 2 (ANI): In an ongoing effort to ensure peace, stability, and security in Jiribam district, Assam Rifles conducted extensive area domination and sanitization operations on Sunday, officials said.

According to a release, the operations aimed to neutralize threats, enhance vigilance, and ensure the safety of local communities amidst prevailing tensions in the region.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: Teen Boy Threatens Mother With Sword After Being Refused INR 10,000 to Buy Phone.

The operation covered a wide expanse of the district, including areas such as Jiribam District Hospital, Uchathol, Kamrangkha Khasi Village, Phaitol, Kalinagar, Jiri Circle, Dibong, Kadamtala, Champanagar, Ningthembum, Nungchapi, Moljol, Seijang, Mongbung Meitei, Mongbung Kuki, Zairawn, Jairolpokpi, Lalpani, Ningshinkhun, Borobekra, Gaukhal, Choto Bekera, Gilgil, and Jirimukh. Additionally, regular patrolling was carried out along the NH-37 corridor to prevent any untoward incidents, the release stated.

The presence of Assam Rifles in these areas provided reassurance to the local populace, encouraging them to return to normalcy and fostering trust between the community and security forces. Local leaders and residents expressed their gratitude for the proactive measures undertaken to safeguard their lives and livelihoods, the release stated. (ANI)

Also Read | Adani Row: SKM Threatens Protest in Support of Opposition's Demand for JPC Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)