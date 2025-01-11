Imphal, Jan 11 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects in Senapati district.

He was attending the 42nd Maralui Karalimei Swijoikang (Maram Students' Union) general conference at N Raisung Ground in Maram Bazar.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Second List of 29 Candidates, Features Ex-CM Madan Lal Khurana’s Son Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra.

Singh inaugurated the Multipurpose Rural Development Centre in Maram Khullen and laid foundation stones for the construction of rigid pavement in Senapati district headquarters at a cost of Rs 27.26 crore, boys and girls hostel in Maram and the development of a tourist circuit in the area.

He also laid the foundation of Meeyamgi Shanglen (Multipurpose Indoor Hall), sports grounds with gallery at Maram and Punanamei and SDO office at Lairouching.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 'Sandhya Aarti' Performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya, Devotees Throng To Witness Chanting of Hymns and Lighting of Oil Lamps (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, Singh said that by fostering inclusive development, mutual respect, and equal sharing, there will be unity and a sense of oneness among all communities in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)