Kakching (Manipur) [India], November 30 (ANI): Manipur Police arrested seven (7) people for allegedly attacking Kaching police station and other officials in Kakching district of the state.

According to Manipur police, the seven people attacked the police station and other officials on November 27 (Wednesday), and were arrested the next day.

Reportedly, 2 police people were injured because of the attack.

The seven arrested people have been identified as Naorem Jotish Singh (30), Kshetrimayum Rajiv Singh (50), Pravin Leishangthem (31), Pukhrambam Gopen (32), Naorem Sitaljit Singh (33), Wayengbam Johnson Singh (31) and Kshetrimayum Ashokumar (30).

Manipur police said that the people were demanding the release of four other people who were arrested earlier on November 16 for allegedly vandalising properties of an elected member.

"On 28.11.2024, Manipur Police arrested 07 (seven) individuals who attacked the Kakching Police Station and police personnel who were lawfully discharging their duties on 27.11.2024. The attack was carried out to demand the release of four persons arrested on 16.11.2024 for vandalizing properties of an elected member. In the said attack. 02 (two) police personnel were injured," read the X post by Manipur Police.

Earlier on November 22, Manipur police arrested multiple individuals in connection with arson and property damage incidents involving elected members on November 16. The officials had arrested a total of 32 people in connection with arson incidents.

"In connection with cases related to arson/damage of properties of elected members on 16.11.2024, Manipur Police arrested 07 (seven) more persons on 20.11.2024 and 21.11.2024 in addition to the 25 (twenty-five) persons arrested on earlier days", police officials said in a post on X.

Those arrested earlier in connection to the arson incidents have been identified as Wahengbam Jyotikumar Singh (26), Khundrakpam Bikram Singh (41), Monish Nepram (31), and Aribam Mirachandra Sharma (41), Elangbam Harison Singh alias Dada (34), Lourembam Norojit Singh alias Nonni Singh (40), Laimayum Kedarnath Sharma (37).

Meanwhile, Poliice conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 and NH-2 was ensured. Manipur Police said, strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 105 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hillnand the valley and no one was detained by Police in connection with violations in different districts of the State. (ANI)

