Imphal, Dec 3 (PTI) Hundreds of women in Manipur's Kakching district held sit-ins on Tuesday, demanding that cases against Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol's supremo Korou Nganba Khuman be withdrawn.

Arambai Tenggol's Khuman and Kuki militants are under the radar of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been tasked with probing four cases of attacks on security forces and an IED explosion in strife-torn Manipur.

Women staged demonstrations in Wangoo, Tangjeng, Pangaltabi and Chairel areas of Kakching, holding placards against the filing of cases against Khuman by NIA.

The cases include looting of arms and ammunition from the 1st Manipur Rifles complex in Imphal, an attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion post in Moreh and an IED explosion in Bishnupur.

The Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Radicalisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently ordered the NIA to undertake further investigation of the four cases.

A woman protester in Wangoo claimed, "Khuman, Arambai Tenggol members and village volunteers stood up to protect lives of people and their properties when central and state forces failed to provide security to the people from relentless gun attacks and torching of houses by Kuki and Zo militants."

"How can they be arrested for protecting people? NIA should drop the cases against him. If any attempt is made to arrest Khuman, we will intensify the agitation," she said.

Another protester said they would not remain silent if any attempt is made to arrest their village volunteers.

Protests were also held at multiple localities of the Heingang constituency in Imphal East district during the last two days.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

