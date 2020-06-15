Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Manipur Govt Urges Centre to Stop Passenger Flights to Imphal From June 18–28 to Clear Backlog of COVID-19 Tests

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:40 PM IST
Manipur Govt Urges Centre to Stop Passenger Flights to Imphal From June 18–28 to Clear Backlog of COVID-19 Tests
Flight | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Imphal, June 15: The Manipur government urged the Centre on Monday to stop passenger flights to Imphal from June 18-28 in order to clear the backlog of COVID-19 tests and ease congestion at the state's quarantine centres.

Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, in a letter to Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said the state government wants to halt incoming passenger flights from June 18-28. Also Read | Two Indian Embassy Officials Detained by Pakistan Freed, Say Reports: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

Babu urged the ministry to issue the necessary directives in this regard. There has been a substantial delay in testing COVID-19 samples in Manipur, as a large number of people have returned from other states in the past few weeks, an official said. Also Read | Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'.

"Around 15,000 samples are yet to be tested," he said. Five planes landed at the Bir Tikendrajit International Airport here on Monday, officials said. Manipur has a total of 492 COVID-19 cases as of now, of which 344 are active.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

