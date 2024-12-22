New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly copying BJP's strategies, particularly in providing financial aid to women.

Tiwari remarked that Kejriwal has been in power for a decade but has only now started offering significant benefits to women, as his government approaches the end of its tenure.

"Arvind Kejriwal is imitating what the BJP has already been doing in its states, and that too when his government is nearing its end. He has been in power for the last 10 years and has not even given Rs 10 to any woman. If he truly wanted to, he could have introduced Rs 2,100 earlier. Why is he announcing it now, just before leaving?" Tiwari said.

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced that registration for the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana' will commence across the national capital starting tomorrow.

Kejriwal, the former Chief Minister of Delhi, stated that under the Mahila Samman Yojana, women living in Delhi will receive Rs 2,100 per month, with registration beginning tomorrow.

"You don't need to stand in queues. We will come to you for the registration process. Teams have been formed across Delhi, and during a press conference, we will assist women in registering for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal explained.

He added that registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana, which will cover the medical treatment costs for senior citizens above the age of 60, will also begin tomorrow.

"We had announced the Sanjeevani Yojana, under which the Delhi government will bear the cost of medical treatment for senior citizens aged 60 and above at private or government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He mentioned that these two schemes are expected to benefit 35 to 40 lakh women and around 15 lakh elderly individuals.

"Our teams will go door-to-door to register people for the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana. To avail of these schemes, it is necessary to have a Delhi voter ID card. You can also visit the website to check whether your vote has been cancelled," the AAP convenor added. (ANI)

