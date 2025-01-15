Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): An impressive Army exhibition organized by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla has become a major attraction for locals and tourists alike.

The exhibition, held to commemorate Army Day, aims to showcase the diverse facets of the Indian Army and foster a deeper connection with the public.

Major General Vivek Venkataraman, from ARTRAC Shimla, opened the exhibition here at the heart of Shimla city on Wednesday for the public intending to make the civilian population understand the Indian army.

Explaining the significance exhibition Major General Vivek Venkataraman said, "This exhibition has been organized as part of Army Day celebrations. It's not just about entertainment; it's a platform for education as well. Visitors can learn about the various wings of the Army and their roles. Our artists are also showcasing their talents here. India and its Army work together to move the nation forward, and this exhibition reflects that spirit."

"The exhibition not only highlighted the Army's contributions but also served as a bridge between the military and the public. It allowed visitors to engage with soldiers and their families, learn about the Army's culture, and appreciate the dedication and sacrifice of its personnel. India and the Army march forward together, and this exhibition is a testament to that dedication," added Major General Vivek Venkataraman.

The event witnessed a large turnout of locals, young people, and tourists who were eager to learn about the Army's operations and culture.

The exhibition also featured participation from Army personnel and their families, who set up stalls showcasing regional traditions and skills.

Sunita Devi, the wife of an Army soldier, shared her experience, "My husband is in the Army and currently serves in the truck unit. We got the opportunity to set up a stall representing Himachal Pradesh at this exhibition. There's a huge crowd here, and people are buying enthusiastically. Army families rarely get such opportunities to spend time together. This exhibition has allowed us to witness the public's admiration and respect for the Army."

Suryah, a tourist from Hyderabad who has come sightseeing left overwhelmed with the exhibition and expressed her excitement saying, "I came here for sightseeing, but this exhibition overwhelmed me. Seeing the different wings of the Army showcased in one place was incredible. It's an honor to witness the lives of soldiers, their struggles, and their sacrifices."

"It's a moment I'll never forget. Back in Hyderabad, we also have several cantonments, but this occasion truly allowed me to feel proud and salute every soldier here," she added. (ANI)

