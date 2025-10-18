Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): The treasury of the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura was opened on Saturday after 54 years on the occasion of Dhanteras, with all necessary arrangements and strict security protocols in place. The event was held in the presence of authorised officials, adhering to a court-mandated process.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Mathura, Pankaj Kumar Verma, stated that only authorised personnel were allowed inside the temple premises during the opening of the treasury.

"Treasury doors of the temple to be opened today, all the necessary arrangements have been made, only those authorised will be present inside the premises," he said.

The reopening followed a Supreme Court order, permitting access only to members of a High-Powered Committee constituted for this purpose. Mathura Circle Officer Sandeep Singh explained the comprehensive security measures, including the deployment of fire and forest department teams and the use of specialised fire-fighting equipment.

While speaking with ANI, Singh said, "The reopening of the gates of Temple treasury, following a Supreme Court order, facilitated by a High Court committee members, the whole process will be videographed, and various security measures have been taken, including the presence of fire and forest department teams."

"These measures are in place due to the treasury being closed for a long time, making the situation uncertain. Additionally, He also mentioned using a backpack-form fire extinguisher that works by cutting off the oxygen supply to the fire," he added.

Temple caretaker Ghanshyam Goswami said, "Banke Bihari's treasury has been opened after 54 years on Dhanteras. Those who belong to the High-Powered Committee are allowed entry to the treasury. Apart from judicial and administrative officers, four nominated Goswamis reserve the right..."

The Banke Bihari Temple treasury was last opened in 1971 under the supervision of the then temple committee president.

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali festivities, is dedicated to the worship of Siddhi Vinayak (Lord Ganesha), Goddess Mahalakshmi, and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is considered an auspicious day for making new purchases. The day also honours Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, believed to have bestowed medical knowledge upon mankind.

The festival marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations and falls on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja, according to the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

