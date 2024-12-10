Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was visited by the delegation of the 4th Dhammayatra in Gandhinagar. The Mekong-Ganga Dhammayatra has started from Bangkok, Thailand and is visiting India from December 2 to 10.

"The representatives of the Yatra met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar after visiting the Monastery and Prerna School of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Bhumi Vadnagar," as per an official release.

The leader of this delegation Supchai Veerpuchong said in a conversation with Chief Minister Patel that the aim of this historic journey is to strengthen the cultural and spiritual connections between the Mekong and Ganga civilizations.

"Not only this, the Yatra is being held with the aim of spreading the teachings of Buddhism around the world and raising public awareness towards the environment as well as promoting peace," the release read.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspired the delegation to pray for peace while pledging the sentiments of Buddhism that peace, harmony and goodwill will prevail throughout the world today and in the times to come. Following this, the delegation prayed for peace in a meeting with the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Patel recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi organized the International Buddhist Conference in 2009 during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Dalai Lama participated in this conference," the release read.

Chief Minister Patel requested the social media influencers to come to Gujarat in large numbers and become an inspiration to 'people-to-people connect' to make the people of Thailand and the world more familiar with the historical and visual Buddhist heritage in India and Gujarat, as per the release.

In the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, MoU was signed between Gujarat Tourism Corporation and Bodhgaya Vijalaya-980 Institute.

"This MoU is for mutual cooperation in conservation-enrichment and development of Buddhist Tangible and Intangible Heritage in Gujarat as well as global promotion-dissemination of places of Buddhist circuit of Gujarat. have been done," the release read.

Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary MK Das, Secretary Avantika Singh, Tourism Secretary Rajendra Kumar and MD of Tourism Development Corporation Chak Chuak were present on this occasion. (ANI)

