Chandigarh, Dec 23 (PTI) The maximum temperatures dropped sharply in Haryana and Punjab as rain lashed many parts the two states on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, which received light rain during the day, recorded a maximum temperature of 13.7 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal.

However, the minimum temperature here settled at 9.3 degrees, which was slightly above normal limits.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius, down six notches against normal while Hisar also had a cold day at a high of 14.1 degrees.

Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Karnal during the day at 13.6 degrees while Sirsa recorded a high of 14.8 degrees.

However, minimum temperatures hovered above normal at many places in Haryana including Hisar (10.8 degrees), Rohtak (11.8 degrees), Gurugram (11.4 degrees) and Sirsa (12.4 degrees).

In Punjab, Patiala braved the chill during the day recording a high of 13 degrees, down six notches against normal.

Amritsar recorded a maximum of 16.4 degrees while Ludhiana recorded a high of 14.5 degrees.

The minimum temperatures at many places in Punjab hovered close to or below normal limits.

Gurdaspur reeled under severe chill at a low of 4 degrees.

Amritsar recorded a low of 6.2 degrees, Ludhiana registered a minimum of 7.4 degrees while Pathankot and Bathinda recorded respective minimums of 6.4 degrees and 5.6 degrees Celsius.

