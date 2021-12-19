Srinagar, Dec 19: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city, police said on Sunday. The encounter took place in the night, they said.

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Harwan area of the city following specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

They said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

