Ayodhya, Jan 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav held a roadshow in the Milkipur Assembly constituency on Thursday to seek votes for party candidate Ajit Prasad ahead of the February 5 by-election.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also lashed out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Maha Kumbh stampede and said the incident has exposed the Uttar Pradesh government's "negligence".

According to a statement issued by the SP, the roadshow began from Kumaraganj-Khadasa Road and passed through Milkipur Chauraha. A large crowd of people, including farmers, youth, women, and party workers, joined the roadshow, the SP said.

Yadav, the SP MP from Mainpuri, appealed to the people to vote for Prasad and ensure a "massive victory" for him.

She alleged that the BJP government has only given inflation, unemployment, and corruption to the country. She said farmers, youth, and women were struggling due to the BJP's policies and accused the party of deceiving people.

"The BJP resorts to dishonest means to win elections but would face defeat in Milkipur, just like in the Lok Sabha elections," she said in an apparent reference to the BJP's defeat in the Faizabad parliamentary seat that houses Ayodhya, the home of the Ram mandir, in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the BJP a "party of lies," Yadav said the Maha Kumbh stampede has exposed the government's negligence. She termed the tragedy as "unfortunate" and extended condolences to the victims' families while demanding enhanced compensation for the victims.

Before the event, Yadav also visited the Maharishi Vamdev Ashram to offer prayers.

The Milkipur seat fell vacant as Awadhesh Prasad, who was elected on an SP ticket in 2022, resigned after being elected an MP from Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ten candidates are in the fray for the bypoll for the Milkipur Assembly seat in Ayodhya district but the main contest is between SP's Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

In the by-elections held in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh in November last year, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidates won seven seats, while the SP managed to win only two seats.

