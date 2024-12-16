Champhai (Mizoram) [India], December 16 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, recovered 77 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs one crore ten thousand in the general area of Chhungte of Mizoram's Champhai district, a release stated on Monday.

The operation was carried out based on specific information provided to the forces. The entire consignment of smuggled cigarettes has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

The smuggling of contraband items continues to be a major issue in the state of Mizoram and the broader region. Assam Rifles, known as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' has been actively engaged in efforts to curb illegal smuggling and is focusing on apprehending the key individuals involved in these activities. (ANI)

