Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday extended warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, lauding her "selfless public journey" and "upholding secularism and constitutional values".

In a post on X, Stalin said, "Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Tmt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values."

Highlighting her influence in national politics, DMK president further said, "May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA."

Earlier today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended birthday greetings to Gandhi.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication. I wish her a long and healthy life."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi. Sharing a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May she be blessed with a long life and good health."

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue on Tuesday issued notice to Sonia Gandhi while hearing a revision petition challenging the Magistrate's September order dismissing a complaint alleging her wrongful inclusion in the 1980-81 electoral rolls.

The direction was passed by Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne after hearing preliminary submissions on behalf of the revisionist.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on January 6, when the Sessions Court will continue examining the challenge to the Magistrate's order dismissing the complaint at the threshold. (ANI)

