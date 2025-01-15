Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): The seventh edition of Regional Industry Conclave is going to be held at University Institute of Technology (UIT) in Shahdol on Thursday, aiming to promote regional industries with cooperation and collaboration, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Shahdol is a land of immense possibilities in the industrial sector.

During the conclave, policy dialogues and innovations will be shared with industrialists and investors. Around 4000 participants and over 2000 industrialists will participate in the conclave, the release read.

Additionally, CM Yadav will dedicate and perform Bhoomi Pujan of 28 industrial units on the occasion. During the conclave, the Chief Minister will hold one-to-one discussions with the leading industrialists of the country.

The release further stated that Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and MSME Raghvendra Kumar Singh would present presentations on investment opportunities in the state. Similarly, Additional Chief Secretary New and Renewable Energy Manu Shrivastava would showcase presentation on opportunities in the renewable energy sector, Additional Chief Secretary of Science and Technology, Sanjay Dubey on opportunities in IT, ITES and ESDM, Principal Secretary of Mineral Resources, Umakant Umrao on opportunities in the mining and mineral sector and Principal Secretary of Tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla on opportunities in the tourism sector.

Along with this, leading industrialists will share their experiences in the conclave. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap will also address the conclave.

Business Promotion Centre and exhibition stalls of trade associations and government departments will be set up at the venue for business promotion. G-2-C (Government to Citizen) dialogue will be promoted through these stalls. In this, entrepreneurs and investors will get information about various schemes and policies of the state, so that they can make their business decisions in a better way, the release said.

To promote one district-one product and local products, the exhibition will give an opportunity to local artisans and producers to reach their products to a wider audience, it added.

Earlier, Regional Industry Conclave were organised in Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Rewa and Narmadapuram last year. (ANI)

