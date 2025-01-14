Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected the construction work of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project by descending into the 32-meter-deep Shaft-3 under construction tunnel located in Bamora village in Ujjain for Kshipra river purification.

CM Yadav instructed the officials to pay special attention to the quality of work and complete it within the time limit, stated an official release.

Highlighting the importance of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project given Simhastha-2028, the Chief Minister said, "The project will help our long-standing resolve take shape. With this project, the polluted water of Kanh will not be found on any bank of Kshipra. After purification, the water of Kanh river will be transported to the downstream of Gambhir river, due to which farmers will also get sufficient water for irrigation."

CM Yadav entered the tunnel of the Kanh Close Duct Diversion Project to interact with workers, inquiring about their work, lifestyle, hours, and well-being. He appreciated their dedication, acknowledging their significant role in nation-building and their patriotic spirit.

The release further read that CM Yadav performed the Bhoomi-Pujan of the Kanh Close Duct Project in June 2024. The project is set for completion by September 2027, with a 15-year provision for operation and maintenance by the implementing agency.

Once completed, the Kshipra River will flow continuously with clean and pure water, free from pollution caused by the Kanh River. The project spans a total length of 30.15 km, comprising a 12 km tunnel and an 18.15 km cut-and-cover section.

The Kanh Diversion Close Duct Project is currently under construction, with significant progress in various sections. Excavation and PCC (Plain Cement Concrete) work are ongoing in the initial 6.90 km of the cut-and-cover portion.

In the tunnel section, vertical and horizontal excavation is being carried out through four shafts. Additionally, precast segments are being cast at the casting yard in Gangedi village. Soon, these precast segments will be transported to the project's alignment, placed on the PCC bed, and joined to advance the construction, stated the release.

The tunnel section of the Kanh Diversion Close Duct Project includes four shafts located in the villages of Palkhedi, Chintaman Jawasia, Bamora, and Devrakhedi. Vertical excavation work is ongoing in shafts 1 and 2, while shafts 3 and 4 have completed vertical excavation, and horizontal excavation work is currently underway, it added. (ANI)

