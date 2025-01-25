Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Gwalior on Saturday and paid floral tributes to the statute of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia on her death anniversary situated at the Gwalior airport.

CM Yadav also remembered her contribution for his party, her faith in democracy and her virtues on the occasion.

"Today, I have come to Gwalior to attend a program and also it is the death anniversary of Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia, who was our ideal since the time of Jana Sangh. I pay my humble tributes to her and remember her contribution towards the party. I had a personal connection with her and she was an amazing personality. She had made a great contribution for our party during adverse times," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the way Late Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thackeray worked for the party, Rajmata Scindia also gave her full cooperation for the party.

"I salute her contribution to the party, her faith in democracy and remembering her virtues on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government. It was her sentiment that we all continue our work to strengthen democracy," CM said.

Additionally, the CM added that he was here to participate in another program which was being organised by his party under the Save the Constitution campaign in the district.

Besides, in a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "I pay my tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia ji on her death anniversary, who made an incomparable contribution in building the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the most sacred goal of serving the nation."

"Your amazing personality, refined with love, sacrifice and dedication, will always inspire us to serve the nation and work for the welfare of the people," he added in the post. (ANI)

