Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya on Thursday smeared black ink on a poster showing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.

The black ink was smeared in the presence of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who recently made headlines with his statement that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.

Phool Singh on the occasion blackened his face too as he had promised to do so if the BJP bagged over 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Days after the Congress faced defeat in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that any machine with a chip can be hacked and that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.

"Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?" Singh said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

Singh also mentioned a thread on 'X' in which a journalist, Ravi Nair, explained how EVMs are not foolproof and are not safe for democracy.

"VVPAT is not a safeguard as long as every slip is not counted. Many people believe Mass tampering of EVMs is not possible. No need. 3 to 3.5% of the tampered EVMs will alter the results drastically. Whichever political party wins elections, EVMs are not safe for democracy," Nair said in a post on 'X'.

Nair also posted the cover of a book by BJP Leader GVL Narasimha Rao on the credibility of EVMs.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came to power again after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years.

Digvijaya Singh was an integral part of the Kamal Nath-led party campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Singh has been in politics since 1977 and is known for his outspoken and controversial views on various issues. He is currently a Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). (ANI)

