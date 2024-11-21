Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district on Thursday and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state.

Deputy CM Shukla paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, worshipped Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and was seen engrossed in the devotion while sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple.

The assistant administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Pratik Dwivedi welcomed him by presenting him Prasad and a picture of Baba Mahakal.

"Today, I reached Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and worshipped the divine Jyotirlinga. I prayed to Baba Mahakal for the peace and prosperity of the state," Shukla said in a post on X.

Besides, the Deputy CM said that CM Mohan Yadav would dedicate a gift to the Ujjain on Thursday as he would perform a groundbreaking ceremony of a Medicity which will be constructed here. It will be completed in the next two years.

According to a video issued by the Mahakal temple committee, Shukla can be heard saying, "On arriving in Ujjain today, I got an opportunity to offer prayers at Baba Mahakaleshwar temple. Also, today CM Mohan Yadav is going to dedicate a gift to the city. He will perform bhoomi pujan of a Medicity, which will include a medical college as well as a hospital, being constructed here. It will be complete in two years."

The highest number of devotees in the country visit Mahakal ki Nagri Ujjain. So, in view of the expansion of health services facilities, a big task is being done in the Ujjain city on Thursday. CM Yadav will perform the Bhoomi-Pujan and we will be present there, he added.

The proposed Medicity in Ujjain will include a medical college along with comprehensive facilities such as nursing, paramedical services, research centres, and accommodations for doctors, specialists, and staff. (ANI)

